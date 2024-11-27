Civil Defense urges caution amid ceasefire announcement: Safety guidelines for returning citizens

As citizens rushed to return to their villages following the ceasefire announcement, the Civil Defense General Directorate issued safety instructions to ensure public well-being.



- Avoid damaged areas: Do not return to affected villages and areas until an official statement from relevant authorities confirms it is safe.



- Check road conditions: Consult security forces and Civil Defense teams for road updates and adhere to their instructions for safe travel.



- Vehicle readiness: Inspect your vehicle thoroughly before departure to ensure it is in good working condition.



- Emergency preparedness: Carry a bag with essential items, including food, drinking water, chronic medications, and infant formula.



Safety measures upon arrival:



- Refrain from entering buildings that are damaged or have been targeted.



- Wear masks to minimize inhaling dust and smoke.



- Stay away from damaged electrical networks or exposed wires.



- Exercise caution near forests and orchards, coordinating with authorities before entry.



- Avoid any suspicious objects or unexploded ordnance, and immediately notify authorities if found.



- Notify relevant authorities of anything unusual, including strange odors or signs of casualties.



- Contact civil defense teams in affected areas for help if needed.



The Civil Defense reminded citizens to dial 125 for emergencies or assistance and emphasized that public cooperation is crucial during this transitional period.