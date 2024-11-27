Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)

The Lebanese Army announced in a statement that it has begun reinforcing its deployment in the southern Litani sector to establish state authority in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).This move aligns with Lebanon's commitment to fully implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and related obligations, particularly concerning strengthening the army and security forces' presence in the area south of the Litani River.Military units are currently relocating from various regions to the southern Litani sector, where they will establish their designated positions as part of this operation.