Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)

Lebanon News
2024-11-27 | 08:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)

The Lebanese Army announced in a statement that it has begun reinforcing its deployment in the southern Litani sector to establish state authority in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).  

This move aligns with Lebanon's commitment to fully implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and related obligations, particularly concerning strengthening the army and security forces' presence in the area south of the Litani River.  

Military units are currently relocating from various regions to the southern Litani sector, where they will establish their designated positions as part of this operation.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Army

Deploy

Litani

Sector

Images

LBCI Next
Ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel officially comes into effect now. Stay tuned for updates
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Bachoura residents in Beirut
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-13

Disagreement over timing of Lebanese Army deployment south of Litani River in negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:47

Lebanese Army announces deployment plans and safety measures amid ceasefire implementation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18

Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-14

Critical week ahead in ceasefire talks: Lebanese Army readies for Southern deployment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

New political phase: France pushes for swift presidential election in Lebanon after ceasefire agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Critics in Israel doubt ceasefire's effectiveness: Northern Israeli residents refuse to return

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

Two explosions heard in Khiam, causes unknown: State media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

UN chief Guterres sees Lebanon ceasefire as first 'ray of hope' in Mideast conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-26

US pressure and promises: What is driving Netanyahu's ceasefire push with Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-26

Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

Lebanese official, Western diplomat to Reuters: US informed Lebanese officials that a ceasefire could be announced "within hours"

LBCI
Middle East News
04:09

Israel and Lebanon reach ceasefire agreement with commitments to UNSCR 1701

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
14:57

Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)

LBCI
Lebanon News
21:00

Ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel officially comes into effect now. Stay tuned for updates

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:20

Biden announces ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, starting 4:00 a.m. Wednesday: Speech highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:16

Israel's army strikes hit nine Hezbollah-linked financial sites, claims army spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:27

Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Israel warns South Lebanon residents to avoid moving toward areas designated for evacuation or approaching Israeli forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More