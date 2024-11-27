Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit welcomed the implementation of a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.



In a statement upon his return to Cairo Wednesday, he described the agreement as "an important step toward de-escalation and saving lives." He emphasized that the deal must be fully and accurately implemented to enable Lebanon's recovery as quickly as possible.



In his remarks, Aboul Gheit highlighted the heavy toll suffered by the Lebanese people during the conflict, which claimed thousands of civilian lives and caused significant destruction to the country's infrastructure.



He stated that the agreement offers a critical opportunity for Lebanon to regroup and address internal political issues, particularly the long-standing vacancy in the presidency, which has persisted for over two years.



Jamal Rushdi, the official spokesperson for the secretary-general, conveyed Aboul Gheit's insistence on the urgent need for Israel to complete its withdrawal from all Lebanese territories. Such a step, he said, is essential to facilitate the return of displaced individuals to their homes.



The spokesperson added that the Secretary-General underscored the importance of fully implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 in all its provisions.



Aboul Gheit also commended the efforts of mediators, led by the United States, in reaching this agreement. At the same time, he called for intensified efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement in Gaza as soon as possible.