UNIFIL welcomes ceasefire, urges full implementation of Resolution 1701 - Statement

In a statement Wednesday, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) welcomed the ceasefire announcement between Lebanon and Israel, saying the recommitment to Resolution 1701 is "a path toward peace."



"We will cooperate with all relevant partners to make the cessation of hostilities work," the peacekeeping mission said, adding: "We will continue performing our mandated tasks, and we have already begun adjusting our operations to the new situation."



UNIFIL noted that civilians on both sides of the Blue Line suffered because of this conflict, urging all actors to implement Resolution 1701 "in both letter and spirit" fully.



"UNIFIL and our peacekeepers from 48 countries have remained in place and now stand ready to support Lebanon and Israel in this new phase and in their implementation of the resolution."