Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel

Lebanon News
2024-11-28 | 01:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel

The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard sent a message to Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, describing the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon as a "strategic defeat" for Israel.

In the message, the commander stated that Hezbollah emerged victorious in the recent conflict, forcing a ceasefire on Israel, which failed to achieve its objectives during the escalation.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hezbollah

Naim Qassem

Ceasefire

Lebanon

Israel

Defeat

Iran

Revolutionary Guard

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Israeli army warns residents in South Lebanon against returning home
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities

LBCI
Middle East News
00:24

US-Israel cooperation on Iran included in Lebanon ceasefire document: Israeli Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Israeli attack injures two in Markaba; Merkava tank fires shell at Al-Wazzani, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:11

Israeli army warns residents in South Lebanon against returning home

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:48

Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Israeli attack injures two in Markaba; Merkava tank fires shell at Al-Wazzani, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
World News
02:34

Beijing says three nationals 'wrongfully imprisoned' in US now back in China

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Lebanese Army announces deployment plans and safety measures amid ceasefire implementation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:38

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away ​

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Israel warns South Lebanon residents to avoid moving toward areas designated for evacuation or approaching Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:48

Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Middle East Airlines to resume regular flights on December 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

Israeli army claims strike on Hezbollah's 'largest missile production site': Spokesperson claims

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More