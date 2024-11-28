Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

2024-11-28 | 02:56
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0min
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

The Ministry of Public Works teams have completed repairing the first hole on the Masnaa road, and the road is now open for traffic. 

Work continues to repair the second hole, which is located two kilometers away. 

The road between Masnaa and Jdeidet Yabous is witnessing an influx of Lebanese cars, with displaced indivduals returning to Lebanon following the ceasefire announcement.

