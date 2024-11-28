Caretaker Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Minister Abdallah Bou Habib received a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who expressed Iran's satisfaction with and support for the ceasefire in Lebanon.



Bou Habib thanked Araghchi for Iran's stance, emphasizing the importance of continued support to implement arrangements agreed upon under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's commitment to supporting the Lebanese Army, enhancing its capabilities and manpower to ensure security and stability south of the Litani River.



The two ministers also agreed on the importance of stabilizing Syria and extending the Syrian state's authority across all its territories.