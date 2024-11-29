Israeli Merkava tank targets house in South Lebanon's Burj Al Muluk, Tall al-Nahas area

2024-11-29 | 08:40
Israeli Merkava tank targets house in South Lebanon's Burj Al Muluk, Tall al-Nahas area
0min
Israeli Merkava tank targets house in South Lebanon's Burj Al Muluk, Tall al-Nahas area

The National Agency reported on Friday that an Israeli Merkava tank targeted a house in the outskirts of Burj Al-Muluk, in the Tall al-Nahas area of South Lebanon.

