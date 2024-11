The Israeli army announced it had conducted operations in Lebanon Saturday, targeting activities it claimed are threats to Israel and "violations of the ceasefire agreement."



According to Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, Israeli forces observed armed individuals in southern Lebanon transporting RPG launchers, ammunition crates, and other military equipment into a vehicle, which was subsequently struck by an air force aircraft.



"Additional armed individuals were spotted entering buildings identified as Hezbollah-affiliated. Israeli forces engaged the militants and discovered weapons, including grenades and a handgun, on-site," he claimed.



He alleged that in another operation, warplanes targeted Hezbollah missile-launching platforms in Sidon.



Adraee claimed that "A separate airstrike hit a military vehicle operating within Hezbollah's missile production infrastructure in deeper parts of Lebanon."



The Israeli army emphasized its deployment in southern Lebanon to counter any threats and vowed to enforce the ceasefire terms rigorously against any violations.

#عاجل جيش الدفاع عمل اليوم ضد أنشطة في لبنان شكلت تهديدًا على دولة إسرائيل وخرقًا لتفاهمات وقف إطلاق النار



🔸عمل جيش الدفاع خلال اليوم في أعقاب عدة أنشطة في لبنان شكلت تهديدًا على دولة إسرائيل وخرقًا لتفاهمات وقف إطلاق النار.



🔸في وقت سابق اليوم تم رصد وصول عدد من المسلحين إلى… pic.twitter.com/9IwQQ3egLb — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 30, 2024