Public Works Minister: Masnaa border crossing road fully repaired

Lebanon News
2024-11-30 | 09:14
Public Works Minister: Masnaa border crossing road fully repaired
Public Works Minister: Masnaa border crossing road fully repaired

Caretaker Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamie announced on X that the Ministry has completed repairs on the road leading to the Masnaa border crossing, confirming that it is now fully operational for normal use. 

