Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce

2024-12-01 | 02:08
Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon&#39;s Yaroun despite recent truce
0min
Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce

An Israeli airstrike targeted the town of Yaroun in the Bint Jbeil district, South Lebanon, at dawn on Sunday, just days after a truce took effect on Wednesday aimed at ending over a year of hostilities.

Earlier, the Israeli army issued an urgent statement reminding residents that movement toward certain southern villages, including Yaroun, and their surrounding areas remains prohibited "until further notice."
 

