Mexico President confident of deal with US on water dispute

09-12-2025 | 10:16
Mexico President confident of deal with US on water dispute
Mexico President confident of deal with US on water dispute

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday she was confident of reaching an agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump in a water-sharing dispute, after he threatened new sanctions.

"I am convinced that, as has happened other times, we are going to reach an agreement that benefits the United States and Mexico," Sheinbaum told a news conference a day after Trump urged Mexico to release a huge amount of water he said it owes the United States.

