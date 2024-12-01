News
Lebanon's National News Agency says: Several blasts heard in Yaroun, Maroun El Ras outskirts, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-12-01 | 03:48
Lebanon's National News Agency says: Several blasts heard in Yaroun, Maroun El Ras outskirts, South Lebanon
Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that the sound of several explosions was heard on the outskirts of Yaroun and Maroun El Ras, in southern Lebanon, on Sunday morning.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Yaroun
Maroun El Ras
Explosions
