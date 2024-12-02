Israeli army warns Lebanese residents against traveling south amid security risks

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military's spokesperson, issued a statement on X cautioning Lebanese residents against moving southward to specific areas due to heightened security concerns.



Adraee stated: "I remind you that until further notice, it is prohibited to travel south to the line of the following villages and their surroundings: Chebaa, Habbariyeh, Marjaayoun, Arnoun, Yohmor, Al-Qantara, Chaqra, Baraachit, Yater, Al-Mansouri.''



He added, ''The Israeli army does not intend to target you, and for this reason, you are prohibited from returning to your homes south of this line until further notice.''



He concluded, ''Anyone who moves south of this line exposes themselves to danger. Additionally, do not return to the following villages: Dhayra, Taybeh, Al-Tiri, Naqoura, Abu Chach, Ebel El Saqi, Al-Bayada, Jebbayn, Khraibeh, Khiam, Khirbet, Al-Matmoura, Al-Mari, Odaisseh, Qlayaa, Oum Touteh, Salib, Arnoun, Bint Jbeil, Beit Lif, Blida, Bani Haiyyan, Boustane, Ein Arab Marjayoun, Dibbine, Debaal, Deir Mimas, Deir Seryan, Houla, Halta, Hanin, Tayr Harfa, Yohmor, Yaroun, Yarine, Kfarhamam, Kfarkela, Kfarchouba, Al-Zaloutiyeh, Mhaibib, Meiss El Jabal, Meissat, Marwahin, Maroun al-Ras, Markaba, Aadshit al-Qusayr, Ain Ebel, Aainata, Aita al-Shaab, Aitaroun, Aalma El Chaeb, Arab al-Louaize, Qouzah, Rmaych, Ras al-Fakhar, Chebaa, Chihine, Chama, Talousseh."

#عاجل 🔴بيان عاجل إلى سكان لبنان

⭕️أذكركم انه حتى إشعار آخر يحظر عليكم الانتقال جنوبًا إلى خط القرى التالية ومحيطها: شبعا، الهبارية، مرجعيون، أرنون، يحمر، القنطرة، شقرا، برعشيت، ياطر، المنصوري

⭕️جيش الدفاع لا ينوي استهدافكم ولذلك يحظر عليكم في هذه المرحلة العودة إلى بيوتكم من… pic.twitter.com/weOZHfhUK2 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 2, 2024