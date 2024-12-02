Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Cairo.



Following the meeting, Bou Habib stated, "I thanked His Highness the Prince for the humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom to Lebanon during the Israeli aggression. I hope for continued political and fraternal support to help Lebanon rise again through reconstruction efforts and the continuation of humanitarian assistance."