FM Bou Habib meets Saudi counterpart in Cairo, expresses gratitude for Kingdom's aid

Lebanon News
2024-12-02 | 07:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
FM Bou Habib meets Saudi counterpart in Cairo, expresses gratitude for Kingdom&#39;s aid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
FM Bou Habib meets Saudi counterpart in Cairo, expresses gratitude for Kingdom's aid

Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Cairo.

Following the meeting, Bou Habib stated, "I thanked His Highness the Prince for the humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom to Lebanon during the Israeli aggression. I hope for continued political and fraternal support to help Lebanon rise again through reconstruction efforts and the continuation of humanitarian assistance."

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Lebanon

Foreign Ministers

Support

Aid

Cairo

LBCI Next
Speaker Berri calls on committee overseeing ceasefire implementation to act on halting Israeli violations
Israeli drone kills member of Nabatieh Regional Directorate Sergeant Mahdi Khreis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Saudi aid plane arrives at Beirut airport as relief center extends support to displaced families in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Saudi Arabia continues aid distribution efforts for displaced families in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian aid to Lebanon for 15th consecutive day

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-27

Saudi Arabia sends 14th relief plane to Lebanon as part of ongoing humanitarian aid effort

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Israel FM rejects accusations of truce violations in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:24

Israel is monitoring Syria to prevent Iranian weapon transfers to Hezbollah: Avichay Adraee

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-26

MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah open to proposals that ensure minimum safeguards for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:58

Syria rebel shelling on govt-held Hama kills six civilians: War monitor

LBCI
Middle East News
09:24

Israel is monitoring Syria to prevent Iranian weapon transfers to Hezbollah: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis ‘challenging’

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

Trump says Massad Boulos will serve as adviser on Arab, Middle Eastern affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District

LBCI
Middle East News
12:12

Israeli army prevents Iranian plane from landing in Syria over suspected arms shipment to Hezbollah: Yedioth Ahronoth

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More