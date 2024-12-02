News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to Assad in Syria for now: Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-12-02 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to Assad in Syria for now: Reuters
Hezbollah does not currently intend to send fighters to northern Syria to support the Syrian army there, three sources familiar with the Iran-backed group's thinking told Reuters on Monday.
An alliance of rebel fighters launched a surprise offensive last week on northern Syria, sweeping through government-held territory in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib and forcing government troops out of Aleppo city in the biggest setback for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in years.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday Syria's military was capable of confronting the rebels but "resistance groups will help and Iran will provide any support needed," referring to the regional militia groups Tehran backs.
The sources told Reuters that Hezbollah had not yet been asked to intervene, adding that the group was not ready to send forces to Syria at this stage following more than a year of hostilities against the Israeli military, including two months of heavy ground fighting in southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Fighters
Bashar al-Assad
Syria
Reuters
Next
Israeli army warns Lebanese residents against traveling south amid security risks
Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:24
Israel is monitoring Syria to prevent Iranian weapon transfers to Hezbollah: Avichay Adraee
Middle East News
09:24
Israel is monitoring Syria to prevent Iranian weapon transfers to Hezbollah: Avichay Adraee
0
Middle East News
02:11
Iran-aligned Shiite fighters enter Syria from Iraq to assist army
Middle East News
02:11
Iran-aligned Shiite fighters enter Syria from Iraq to assist army
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-01
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-12-01
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Monitor says pro-Turkey fighters seize Syria town from Kurdish forces
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Monitor says pro-Turkey fighters seize Syria town from Kurdish forces
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:46
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement
Lebanon News
15:46
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement
0
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli airstrike targets house in South Lebanon's Haris, causing casualties
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli airstrike targets house in South Lebanon's Haris, causing casualties
0
Middle East News
15:26
Israeli airstrikes target Lebanese-Syrian border areas: Reports
Middle East News
15:26
Israeli airstrikes target Lebanese-Syrian border areas: Reports
0
Lebanon News
15:07
Lebanon's NNA says Israeli drones 'flying at low altitudes' over Beirut and its southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:07
Lebanon's NNA says Israeli drones 'flying at low altitudes' over Beirut and its southern suburbs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:47
Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to Assad in Syria for now: Reuters
Lebanon News
12:47
Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to Assad in Syria for now: Reuters
0
World News
2024-11-06
Germany's Scholz vows to work with Trump on 'prosperity and freedom'
World News
2024-11-06
Germany's Scholz vows to work with Trump on 'prosperity and freedom'
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Israeli strike hits car factory in Syria: War monitor reports
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Israeli strike hits car factory in Syria: War monitor reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:21
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions
Lebanon News
10:21
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions
2
Lebanon News
10:31
Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam
Lebanon News
10:31
Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam
3
Lebanon News
14:02
Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
14:02
Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims
4
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa
5
Lebanon News
03:21
Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District
Lebanon News
03:21
Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District
6
Lebanon News
14:30
Airstrikes hit Lebanon towns, reconnaissance aircraft spotted: State media
Lebanon News
14:30
Airstrikes hit Lebanon towns, reconnaissance aircraft spotted: State media
7
Lebanon News
13:44
Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says
Lebanon News
13:44
Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says
8
World News
13:14
Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios
World News
13:14
Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More