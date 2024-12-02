Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to Assad in Syria for now: Reuters

Lebanon News
2024-12-02 | 12:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to Assad in Syria for now: Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to Assad in Syria for now: Reuters

Hezbollah does not currently intend to send fighters to northern Syria to support the Syrian army there, three sources familiar with the Iran-backed group's thinking told Reuters on Monday.

An alliance of rebel fighters launched a surprise offensive last week on northern Syria, sweeping through government-held territory in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib and forcing government troops out of Aleppo city in the biggest setback for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in years.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday Syria's military was capable of confronting the rebels but "resistance groups will help and Iran will provide any support needed," referring to the regional militia groups Tehran backs.

The sources told Reuters that Hezbollah had not yet been asked to intervene, adding that the group was not ready to send forces to Syria at this stage following more than a year of hostilities against the Israeli military, including two months of heavy ground fighting in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


Reuters

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hezbollah

Fighters

Bashar al-Assad

Syria

Reuters

LBCI Next
Israeli army warns Lebanese residents against traveling south amid security risks
Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:24

Israel is monitoring Syria to prevent Iranian weapon transfers to Hezbollah: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Middle East News
02:11

Iran-aligned Shiite fighters enter Syria from Iraq to assist army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-01

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-01

Monitor says pro-Turkey fighters seize Syria town from Kurdish forces

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:46

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:34

Israeli airstrike targets house in South Lebanon's Haris, causing casualties

LBCI
Middle East News
15:26

Israeli airstrikes target Lebanese-Syrian border areas: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Lebanon's NNA says Israeli drones 'flying at low altitudes' over Beirut and its southern suburbs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to Assad in Syria for now: Reuters

LBCI
World News
2024-11-06

Germany's Scholz vows to work with Trump on 'prosperity and freedom'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-30

Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-06

Israeli strike hits car factory in Syria: War monitor reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:02

Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Airstrikes hit Lebanon towns, reconnaissance aircraft spotted: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says

LBCI
World News
13:14

Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More