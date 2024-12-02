Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to Assad in Syria for now: Reuters

Hezbollah does not currently intend to send fighters to northern Syria to support the Syrian army there, three sources familiar with the Iran-backed group's thinking told Reuters on Monday.



An alliance of rebel fighters launched a surprise offensive last week on northern Syria, sweeping through government-held territory in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib and forcing government troops out of Aleppo city in the biggest setback for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in years.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday Syria's military was capable of confronting the rebels but "resistance groups will help and Iran will provide any support needed," referring to the regional militia groups Tehran backs.



The sources told Reuters that Hezbollah had not yet been asked to intervene, adding that the group was not ready to send forces to Syria at this stage following more than a year of hostilities against the Israeli military, including two months of heavy ground fighting in southern Lebanon.



Hezbollah did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





Reuters