Lebanese army deploys troops in Tyre to ensure security: State media
Lebanon News
2024-12-03 | 05:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese army deploys troops in Tyre to ensure security: State media
Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that the Lebanese army has increased its presence in the neighborhoods and streets of Tyre and surrounding areas, deploying troops to maintain security across the city.
In a separate report, the agency said that the Israeli army launched bursts of machine gunfire towards Majdal Zoun, which is located in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Tyre
