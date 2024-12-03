Lebanon reports one person killed in Israeli strike on Shebaa in south

Lebanon News
2024-12-03 | 10:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon reports one person killed in Israeli strike on Shebaa in south
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon reports one person killed in Israeli strike on Shebaa in south

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry announced that an Israeli strike on the town of Shebaa resulted in one person killed.

This comes on the seventh day of the ceasefire taking effect.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Killed

Israeli

Strike

Shebaa

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon towns kill nine, injure three
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:58

US deepens sanctions on Iran's 'shadow' oil fleet

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

MP Abdel Massih: Candidacy of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun remains viable, similar to that of Jihad Azour

LBCI
Middle East News
10:35

Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon reports one person killed in Israeli strike on Shebaa in south

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

MP Abdel Massih: Candidacy of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun remains viable, similar to that of Jihad Azour

LBCI
Middle East News
10:35

Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Netanyahu says ceasefire with Hezbollah not end of war, thanks Trump for statement on hostages

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Lebanese Army appoints Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos as representative in ceasefire monitoring committee

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Opposition forces in Lebanon push for January 9 as key date for presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon reports one person killed in Israeli strike on Shebaa in south

LBCI
World News
08:49

South Korea president announces emergency martial law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Israeli army releases video from inside Hezbollah tunnel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:02

Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Lebanese Army appoints Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos as representative in ceasefire monitoring committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Airstrikes hit Lebanon towns, reconnaissance aircraft spotted: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:46

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement

LBCI
World News
13:14

Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More