Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues
Lebanon News
01-10-2025 | 03:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues
On Wednesday morning, a Syrian delegation crossed the Masnaa border into Lebanon for talks on several sensitive issues, led by the question of detainees held in Lebanese prisons.
Families of Islamist detainees gathered at the crossing with photos and banners, but the convoy drove past them and continued on to Beirut.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
delegation
arrives
Lebanon
talks
detainees
sensitive
issues
Next
President Aoun stresses May elections deadline, confirms Lebanon’s participation in Arab-Russian summit
Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge
Previous
