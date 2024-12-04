Amal Shehadeh: Israel was set to respond to missiles fired toward Shebaa Farms with intensive airstrikes on Beirut

LBCI correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, revealed that Israel had planned to retaliate to the two missiles fired toward the Shebaa Farms with heavy airstrikes on Beirut.



She explained that Israel had communicated with Washington to inform them of the intended response.



She further mentioned direct communication between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.



Blinken reportedly requested that Israel refrain from responding to Beirut.

She added that the issue is expected to be discussed on Wednesday between Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who traveled to Malta to participate in the Council of Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe conference.