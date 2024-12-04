News
Israeli army fires warning shots near Naqoura port during Lebanese security operation
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Israeli army fires warning shots near Naqoura port during Lebanese security operation
The Lebanese Army Intelligence, Naval Forces, and General Security were conducting a mission near the Naqoura Port in South Lebanon when Israeli forces fired warning shots into the air.
The incident did not result in any injuries.
Lebanon News
Israel
Army
Naqoura
point
Lebanon
Army
Naval Forces
Intelligence
