Kremlin denies three-way US-Ukraine-Russia talks in preparation: Russian agencies

21-12-2025 | 03:49
Kremlin denies three-way US-Ukraine-Russia talks in preparation: Russian agencies
Kremlin denies three-way US-Ukraine-Russia talks in preparation: Russian agencies

The Kremlin on Sunday denied that three-way talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States were on the cards, as diplomats gathered in Miami for talks on ending the conflict.

"At present, no one has seriously discussed this initiative, and to my knowledge, it is not in preparation," Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters, according to Russian news agencies.



AFP
 

