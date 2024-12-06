News
Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-12-06 | 06:53
Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters
Two senior Lebanese security sources told Reuters that Hezbollah sent a small number of "supervisory forces" from Lebanon to Syria last night to help prevent opposition fighters from capturing the strategically significant city of Homs.
Additionally, a Syrian army officer and two regional officials with close ties to Tehran confirmed to Reuters that elite forces from the Iran-backed Hezbollah crossed into Syria overnight and took up positions in Homs.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Supervisory Forces
Homs
Syria
