Aerial tour by members of Quintet Oversight Committee over South Litani sector

2024-12-06 | 07:33
The head of the Quintet Oversight Committee, U.S. Major General Jasper Jeffers, along with French Brigadier General Guillaume Ponchin and Lebanese Brigadier General Edgar Lawndes, commander of the South Litani Sector, conducted an aerial tour of the South Litani area by helicopter. 

The inspection aimed to assess the field situation as part of efforts to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

The committee is scheduled to hold its first meeting early next week.

