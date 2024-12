Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed in a post on X that the Israeli army's 146th Division is deployed along the western border with southern Lebanon, continuing to secure towns near the border while uncovering and confiscating weaponry.



Adraee stated, ''In a recent operation, the IDF discovered and destroyed rocket platforms aimed at Israeli territory, as well as a truck carrying a rocket platform, mortar shells, dozens of rockets, ammunition boxes, and AK-47 rifles during a sweep of southern Lebanon.''



He added, "The Israeli army is actively securing the region and remains committed to protecting Israel’s sovereignty. In accordance with agreements between Israel and Lebanon, the Israeli army operates to maintain the ceasefire and confront any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens."