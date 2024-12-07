Ceasefire monitoring committee to begin meetings Monday, says Information Minister

Following a Cabinet session, Lebanon's caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makary announced that "an agreement was reached on arrangements for damage assessment and debris removal, along with an urgent advance of LBP 4,000 billion."



On Saturday, he urged residents to "follow the Lebanese army's instructions to ensure their safe return to their villages."



Makary added, "the army commander stated that aid for the military is on the way, and we will see it next week."



He clarified that the ceasefire monitoring committee will begin its meetings on Monday, and based on this, the deployment plan will commence.



The Information Minister noted that "the army is deployed along the northern and eastern borders and is actively monitoring," stressing that "our army is present, and there is trust in its capabilities."



He also highlighted that "the army has decided to send reinforcements to the border with Syria."