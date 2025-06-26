No known intelligence that Iran moved uranium: US defense chief

World News
26-06-2025 | 11:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
No known intelligence that Iran moved uranium: US defense chief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
No known intelligence that Iran moved uranium: US defense chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said he was unaware of any intelligence suggesting Iran had moved any of its highly enriched uranium to shield it from U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear program over the weekend.

U.S. military bombers carried out strikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend with more than a dozen 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.

The results of the strikes are being closely watched to see how far the strikes may have set back Iran's nuclear program.

"I'm not aware of any intelligence that I've reviewed that says things were not where they were supposed to be, moved or otherwise," Hegseth said in an often fiery news conference.

Trump, who watched the news conference, echoed his defense secretary, saying it would have taken too long to remove anything.

"The cars and small trucks at the site were those of concrete workers trying to cover up the top of the shafts. Nothing was taken out of facility," Trump, without providing evidence, wrote on his social media platform.



Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Intelligence

Iran

Nuclear

Uranium

US

Defense

Chief

Pete Hegseth

LBCI Next
Russia warns European arms supplies to Ukraine threaten continental stability
US and Iran disagree on scale of damage to nuclear facilities, Kremlin aide says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-15

Israel 'got' Iran intelligence chief, Netanyahu tells Fox News

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-04

Iran's Khamenei says US 'cannot have a say' on uranium enrichment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-23

Fate of Iran's enriched uranium: Did Iran move its uranium before US strike on Fordow?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-16

Israeli army says it killed four senior Iranian intelligence officials, including IRGC intelligence chief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:26

Anna Wintour steps down as editor of US Vogue after nearly 40 years: US media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Trump flips script on Iran: Oil sales to China now 'just business'

LBCI
World News
11:30

Argentina to try ten suspects in 1994 bombing of Jewish center in absentia: AFP

LBCI
World News
10:31

Guterres says UN's founding principles face unprecedented attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-10

Israeli minister says France plan to recognize Palestinian state 'prize for terror'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Suspect in Damascus church bombing? Lebanon arrest raises ISIS concerns — here’s what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-10

Israeli army requests commitment from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to their positions in Aita al-Shaab, raising concerns of possible attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-05

Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Elon Musk expresses interest in Lebanon’s telecom sector during call with President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Walid Jumblatt says Progressive Socialist Party handed over its weapons, urges others to follow

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Explosion of weapons-laden pickup sparks fire in Hermel outskirts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US letter to Lebanon: Pushing Lebanon toward Hezbollah disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:00

Israeli army claims killing Radwan Force and surveillance unit commanders in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front

LBCI
Middle East News
06:34

Iran's Khamenei hails 'victory' in first remarks since Israel truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Israeli drone strike targets Bobcat vehicle in South Lebanon, causes several injuries

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More