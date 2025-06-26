No known intelligence that Iran moved uranium: US defense chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said he was unaware of any intelligence suggesting Iran had moved any of its highly enriched uranium to shield it from U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear program over the weekend.



U.S. military bombers carried out strikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend with more than a dozen 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.



The results of the strikes are being closely watched to see how far the strikes may have set back Iran's nuclear program.



"I'm not aware of any intelligence that I've reviewed that says things were not where they were supposed to be, moved or otherwise," Hegseth said in an often fiery news conference.



Trump, who watched the news conference, echoed his defense secretary, saying it would have taken too long to remove anything.



"The cars and small trucks at the site were those of concrete workers trying to cover up the top of the shafts. Nothing was taken out of facility," Trump, without providing evidence, wrote on his social media platform.







Reuters