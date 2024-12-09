Israeli army warns residents of Lebanon against heading south

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X on Monday, cautioning residents of Lebanon against moving southward into specific villages and their surroundings.



Adraee stated: "Residents of Lebanon, please be reminded that until further notice, movement southward to the following towns and their surroundings is prohibited: Shebaa, Habbariyeh, Marjaayoun, Arnoun, Yohmor, Qantara, Shaqra, Baraachit, Yater, and Al-Mansouri.



He continued, ''The Israeli army does not intend to target you; therefore, at this stage, you are prohibited from returning to your homes south of this line until further notice.''



He added, ''Anyone traveling south of this line places themselves in danger.''



The spokesperson stated, ''Additionally, avoid returning to the following villages: Dhayra, Taybeh, Al-Tiri, Naqoura, Abu Chach, Ebel El Saqi, Al-Bayada, Jebbayn, Khraibeh, Khiam, Khirbet, Al-Matmoura, Al-Mari, Odaisseh, Qlayaa, Oum Touteh, Salib, Arnoun, Bint Jbeil, Beit Lif, Blida, Bani Haiyyan, Boustane, Ein Arab Marjayoun, Dibbine, Debaal, Deir Mimas, Deir Seryan, Houla, Halta, Hanin, Tayr Harfa, Yohmor, Yaroun, Yarine, Kfarhamam, Kfarkela, Kfarchouba, Al-Zaloutiyeh, Mhaibib, Meiss El Jabal, Meissat, Marwahin, Maroun al-Ras, Markaba, Aadshit al-Qusayr, Ain Ebel, Aainata, Aita al-Shaab, Aitaroun, Aalma El Chaeb, Arab al-Louaize, Qouzah, Rmaych, Ras al-Fakhar, Chebaa, Chihine, Chama, Talousseh."



Adraee concluded, "The Israeli army is taking measures to ensure the safety of civilians, and these precautions are in place to minimize risks."