Lebanese PM Mikati invited to D-8 Summit in Cairo

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has received an official invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to attend the 11th Summit of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, scheduled in Cairo on December 19.



Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa delivered the invitation during a meeting at the Grand Serail.



Additionally, PM Mikati met with the Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon, Qian Minjian, along with key officials, including Council for Development and Reconstruction Chairman Nabil El-Jisr and representatives from Lebanon’s telecommunications sector. Discussions focused on a Chinese aid package, part of which will be allocated to repairing damages in southern Lebanon caused by recent hostilities.



Following this meeting, another discussion was held involving the same officials to address the necessary repairs in southern Lebanon, particularly infrastructure affected by the Israeli aggression.



PM Mikati also welcomed MP Farid Boustani to discuss general developments and issues related to the Chouf region.