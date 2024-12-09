Kuwaiti plane arrives with 40 tons of aid at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport

A Kuwaiti plane arrived Monday afternoon at the Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport, carrying 40 tons of aid.



The plane, operated by Kuwait Airways, was welcomed on the tarmac by Yassin Al-Majed, Chargé d'Affaires at the Kuwaiti Embassy, along with a delegation from the Lebanese Red Cross.



Al-Majed emphasized that this flight was part of the ongoing air bridge directed by the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.



He stated that this was the sixth humanitarian flight, loaded with 40 tons of food and medical supplies, donated by the Kuwait Red Crescent to the Lebanese Red Cross.



He also highlighted that the air bridge between Lebanon and Kuwait continues, with Monday's shipment of essential humanitarian and food supplies, medical equipment and oxygen.