Kuwaiti plane arrives with 40 tons of aid at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport

Lebanon News
2024-12-09 | 07:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kuwaiti plane arrives with 40 tons of aid at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Kuwaiti plane arrives with 40 tons of aid at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport

A Kuwaiti plane arrived Monday afternoon at the Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport, carrying 40 tons of aid. 

The plane, operated by Kuwait Airways, was welcomed on the tarmac by Yassin Al-Majed, Chargé d'Affaires at the Kuwaiti Embassy, along with a delegation from the Lebanese Red Cross.

Al-Majed emphasized that this flight was part of the ongoing air bridge directed by the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. 

He stated that this was the sixth humanitarian flight, loaded with 40 tons of food and medical supplies, donated by the Kuwait Red Crescent to the Lebanese Red Cross.

He also highlighted that the air bridge between Lebanon and Kuwait continues, with Monday's shipment of essential humanitarian and food supplies, medical equipment and oxygen.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut

Airport

Plane

Aid

Kuwait

LBCI Next
LBCI exclusive video documents tour of Syrian HTS convoy near Lebanese border
Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-06

Kuwaiti aid plane arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Saudi aid plane arrives at Beirut airport as relief center extends support to displaced families in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-21

Russian plane carrying food and medical aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-17

Emirati aid plane arrives at Damascus Airport for those arriving from Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanese Justice Minister follows up on detainees in Syrian prisons

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

LBCI exclusive video documents tour of Syrian HTS convoy near Lebanese border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:01

Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

Lebanon confirms 31 people killed in Israeli strikes Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:37

Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
02:01

Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:37

Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:23

Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry

LBCI
Middle East News
01:09

Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More