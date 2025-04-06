Le Pen 'unjustly convicted,' Bardella tells Paris rally

Jordan Bardella, head of France's far-right National Rally, told a protest in Paris on Sunday that their leader, Marine Le Pen, was "unjustly convicted" after she was banned from taking part in elections.



"It is not only Marine Le Pen who has been unjustly convicted. It is French democracy that is being executed on the basis of a simple court decision," Bardella told a crowd of supporters and party members who gathered at the Place Vauban, with the glittering golden dome of the Hotel National des Invalides in the background. But, he added, the party did not want to "discredit all judges."



AFP