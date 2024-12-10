Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region

Lebanon News
2024-12-10 | 06:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon&#39;s internal issues, not the wider region
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region

Hezbollah needs to focus on domestic issues in Lebanon and not the wider region, senior Lebanese Maronite politician Gebran Bassil said on Tuesday, adding that he was against the head of the army running for the presidency.

A year of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, which culminated in a tentative ceasefire brokered by the United States and France in November, saw more than 4,000 killed, thousands displaced and the powerful Shiite group considerably weakened militarily with many of its leaders dead.

"It's a process whereby Hezbollah accepts that they are part of the Lebanese state and are not parallel to the state," Bassil, a Maronite Christian who is one of Lebanon's most influential politicians, told Reuters in an interview in Paris.

"We don't want their end. We want them to be partners in the Lebanese nation, equal to us in abiding by the rules and preserving the sovereignty of Lebanon. We agree with them on defending Lebanon and supporting the Palestinian cause, but politically and diplomatically, not militarily."

Bassil, who said the group should distance itself from the Iran-aligned "Axis of Resistance," is head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), a Christian party founded by former President Michel Aoun, his father-in-law, that has been aligned with Hezbollah.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Gebran Bassil

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Domestic Issues

LBCI Next
Lebanese Civil Defense recovers remains of two individuals in South Lebanon's Chamaa
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-07

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-06

Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

Israel's army claims to continue operations against Hezbollah; strikes rocket launcher in South Lebanon area

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-03

Israeli Chief of Staff claims to tour South Lebanon, emphasizing damage to Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs‎: LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Quintet Committee ambassadors set to visit Ain al-Tineh on Thursday: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:35

Syria rebel leader vows to pursue former officials for torture, war crimes

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region

LBCI
Middle East News
03:54

Iran's power undiminished after Assad's fall in Syria, Revolutionary Guards commander says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

LBCI
Middle East News
13:29

Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:16

Lebanon's PM Mikati announces crisis cell to address missing persons issue

LBCI
Middle East News
05:10

Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:11

Unexploded missile falls on a house in Qlayaat, Akkar

LBCI
Middle East News
00:28

Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, says stands by its people

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More