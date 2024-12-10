Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs‎: LBCI

The number of Syrian refugees and displaced Lebanese who entered Lebanon on Sunday night from the Qusayr countryside and other areas in Homs‎ is estimated to exceed 50,000, according to information obtained by LBCI.



This figure is expected to become clearer in the coming days as the Red Cross and local municipalities carry out a census.



Reports indicate that these individuals are currently staying in homes and husayniyyas.



Meanwhile, negotiations will be taking place on Tuesday between family and tribal leaders in Hermel and representatives of the Civil Council, which includes armed groups in the Qusayr countryside.



The talks aim to facilitate the return of those who fled the area on Sunday night to their homes, most of whom are Shiites and supporters of the regime.