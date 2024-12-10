Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach

Lebanon News
2024-12-10 | 14:21
High views
Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach
Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach

The Lebanese army announced that in the outskirts of Kfar Qouq - Rashaya al-Wadi, unidentified armed individuals coming from Syrian territory crossed the border and approached a Lebanese border outpost, firing into the air. 

This incident occurred as they were seizing equipment from a Syrian army post that had been evacuated.  

The Lebanese army then fired warning shots, forcing the armed individuals to retreat back into Syrian territory.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Rashaya al-Wadi

Syria

