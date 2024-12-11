Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill four in the country's south

2024-12-11 | 12:04
0min
Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill four in the country's south

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported that Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed four individuals. 

Three people were killed in an airstrike on the city of Bint Jbeil, while one person died following a strike on Beit Lif. 
 

UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
