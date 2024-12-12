Member of Lebanon's Parliament Neemat Frem officially announced his candidacy for the Lebanese presidency on Thursday.



He declared, during a press conference, his readiness to take on the national responsibility.



Frem said, "Following the recent suggestion of my name as a natural presidential candidate, I am now officially declaring my candidacy on behalf of 'Project Watan.'"



Frem reiterated his commitment to fully implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and related decisions under the umbrella of Lebanon's legitimate presidency as a key step toward securing stability.



He also called for the formation of a government dedicated to the serious execution of Resolution 1701, ensuring that weapons are restricted to legitimate forces, and enhancing trust and support for these forces.



Who is Neemat Frem?



Neemat G. Frem is a Lebanese politician, businessman, and Member of the Parliament.



He was re-elected in May 2022 to represent the Keserwan-Jbeil constituency for a second term. During his first parliamentary tenure in 2018, he chaired the National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning Parliamentary Commission and was an active member of the Immigrants and Foreign Affairs Parliamentary Commission.



Following the 2020 Beirut Port explosion, Frem resigned from parliament in protest against corruption and the failures of the Lebanese political system, which he held responsible for the country's financial collapse.



Frem is currently the president of the executive board of the national political movement, "Project Watan." In addition, he holds several high-level roles in both business and social initiatives.



Neemat Frem also received a Doctorate Honoris Causa from the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik in 2018 and holds two U.S. patents.