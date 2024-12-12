MP Neemat Frem officially announces candidacy for Lebanon's presidency — Meet the candidate

Lebanon News
2024-12-12 | 07:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Neemat Frem officially announces candidacy for Lebanon&#39;s presidency — Meet the candidate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Neemat Frem officially announces candidacy for Lebanon's presidency — Meet the candidate

Member of Lebanon's Parliament Neemat Frem officially announced his candidacy for the Lebanese presidency on Thursday.

He declared, during a press conference, his readiness to take on the national responsibility. 

Frem said, "Following the recent suggestion of my name as a natural presidential candidate, I am now officially declaring my candidacy on behalf of 'Project Watan.'"

Frem reiterated his commitment to fully implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and related decisions under the umbrella of Lebanon's legitimate presidency as a key step toward securing stability. 

He also called for the formation of a government dedicated to the serious execution of Resolution 1701, ensuring that weapons are restricted to legitimate forces, and enhancing trust and support for these forces.

Who is Neemat Frem?
Neemat G. Frem is a Lebanese politician, businessman, and Member of the Parliament.

He was re-elected in May 2022 to represent the Keserwan-Jbeil constituency for a second term. During his first parliamentary tenure in 2018, he chaired the National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning Parliamentary Commission and was an active member of the Immigrants and Foreign Affairs Parliamentary Commission.

Following the 2020 Beirut Port explosion, Frem resigned from parliament in protest against corruption and the failures of the Lebanese political system, which he held responsible for the country's financial collapse.

Frem is currently the president of the executive board of the national political movement, "Project Watan." In addition, he holds several high-level roles in both business and social initiatives.

Neemat Frem also received a Doctorate Honoris Causa from the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik in 2018 and holds two U.S. patents.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Neemat Frem

Candidacy

Presidency

Project Watan

LBCI Next
Speaker Berri meets UNTSO officials and MEA Chairman
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

PM Mikati denounces Israeli airstrike on Khiam in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

On LBCI, former MP Moukheiber urges investigation into Lebanon's forcibly disappeared

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

PM Mikati denounces Israeli airstrike on Khiam in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Speaker Berri meets UNTSO officials and MEA Chairman

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-06

Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-19

Hezbollah's drone supply: Key components sourced from Europe

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-10

Mohammed al-Bashir appointed caretaker Syrian PM for transitional government until March

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-22

Israeli army targets Hezbollah's Radwan Force facilities in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:42

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
05:49

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:08

Israeli bulldozer expands road on Lebanese side of Mount Hermon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Sources to LBCI: Turkish-Qatari delegation visits Damascus for talks on Syria's future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

MP Neemat Frem officially announces candidacy for Lebanon's presidency — Meet the candidate

LBCI
Middle East News
14:51

Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
14:41

Syria's Baath party says suspends work indefinitely

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More