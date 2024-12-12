News
PM Mikati denounces Israeli airstrike on Khiam in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-12-12 | 09:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Mikati denounces Israeli airstrike on Khiam in South Lebanon
Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a strongly worded statement condemning an Israeli airstrike on the southern town of Khiam, which resulted in casualties and injuries.
In the statement, he said, "The attack occurred less than 24 hours after the Lebanese Army began deploying in the Khiam and Marjaayoun regions to enforce the recently agreed-upon ceasefire."
Mikati described the strike as a blatant ceasefire violation and a breach of commitments made by the United States and France, who mediated the agreement. He called on these nations to clarify their stance on the incident and to take immediate steps to restrain Israeli aggression.
"The persistent violations are a matter for the monitoring committee responsible for overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire. They must address this situation decisively and prevent its recurrence," Mikati stated.
Lebanon News
PM
Najib Mikati
Israeli
Airstrike
Khiam
South Lebanon
