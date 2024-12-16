Darin LaHood from Maarab: Lebanon must elect a president who respects its sovereignty, independence, and future

Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, received U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood and his accompanying delegation at the party's headquarters in Maarab.



The meeting was attended by Executive Committee member Joseph Jbeily and the head of the Foreign Affairs Department, former Minister Richard Kouyoumjian.



The discussions focused on developments in Lebanon and the region.



Following the meeting, Congressman Darin LaHood stated that "this is a critical period for Lebanon. I discussed with Geagea today the importance of implementing the ceasefire and ensuring its future commitment, highlighting the significant benefits this would bring to Lebanon."



He added, "With the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for January 9, we must ensure that Lebanon elects a president who respects sovereignty and independence and prioritizes the country's future."