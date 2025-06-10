Iran hangs nine convicted Islamic State members

Middle East News
10-06-2025 | 05:12
High views
Iran hangs nine convicted Islamic State members
Iran hangs nine convicted Islamic State members

Iran has executed nine Islamic State (IS) group members convicted over a 2018 plot to carry out attacks inside the country, the judiciary said on Tuesday.

"The death sentences of nine members of the terrorist group Daesh were carried out after confirmation by Iran's Supreme Court," the judiciary's Mizan Online news outlet reported, using the Arabic acronym for IS. The nine "had planned to carry out terrorist attacks against civilians in Iran."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Islamic State

Execution

Attacks

