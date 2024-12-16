Mikati meets Greek counterpart: Cooperation, potential for bilateral trade, and economic agreements discussed

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced Monday that he has requested Greece's expertise in economic reforms and financial recovery, citing similarities between the two countries' past economic challenges.



Following a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Mikati said, "We discussed cooperation and the potential for bilateral trade and economic agreements that could strengthen ties and assist Lebanon in overcoming its financial and economic crisis."



Mikati also highlighted discussions on Lebanon's current situation, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the terms of the ceasefire agreement. He noted Greece's readiness to support the Lebanese Armed Forces by addressing their needs.



In return, Mitsotakis reaffirmed Greece's commitment to respecting Lebanon's sovereignty and upholding U.N. Resolution 1701.



"Greece and the international community are doing their utmost to ensure adherence to the ceasefire and the stability of Lebanese territory," he stated.



The Greek PM also expressed hope for stability in Syria, which he said could facilitate the return of displaced individuals. He highlighted the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza as a key focus of diplomatic efforts.