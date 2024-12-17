Free Patriotic Movement leader MP Gebran Bassil discussed regional developments, particularly in Syria, and developments in Lebanon regarding the presidential election with French Ambassador Hervé Magro at his residence in Al-Bayada.



Bassil reaffirmed the "Movement's" position on working toward electing a consensus president during the session scheduled for January 9, 2025.



Bassil also met with MP William Tawk to discuss developments, particularly the presidential election.



Additionally, Bassil met with MP Elias Jaradeh, with discussions focused on the presidential elections.





