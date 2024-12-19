MP Abdul Rahman Bizri calls for swift election of Lebanese president

Lebanon News
2024-12-19 | 05:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Abdul Rahman Bizri calls for swift election of Lebanese president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Abdul Rahman Bizri calls for swift election of Lebanese president

MP Abdul Rahman Bizri emphasized the importance of resolving disputes over the presidential election solely in ways that benefit the Lebanese people.   

Following his meeting with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, Bizri stated, "There is no justification for MPs to delay the presidential election."  

He added, "We discussed issues affecting citizens, including the ongoing presidential vacuum. The patriarch clearly states the necessity of completing this crucial constitutional duty."  

Bizri also highlighted the presence of numerous capable individuals within the Maronite community who are ready to take on a leadership role and guide the country forward.  

Lebanon News

MP

Abdul Rahman Bizri

Election

Lebanese

President

LBCI Next
Hezbollah calls on nations to unite against aggression targeting the region's peoples
PM Najib Mikati arrives in Egypt for D-8 summit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian meets Lebanese MPs to discuss ceasefire developments and presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

MP Gebran Bassil congratulates Lebanese on ceasefire, emphasizes need for presidential election and rebuilding efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-17

MP Gebran Bassil discusses Lebanon's presidential election with French ambassador and MPs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-11

MP Fadi Alama tells LBCI: Political parties begin discussing candidates for presidential election

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Mikati at D-8 Summit in Egypt: Development cannot thrive without justice

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Deputy Parliament Speaker discusses reconstruction and economic aid with World Bank official 

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hezbollah calls on nations to unite against aggression targeting the region's peoples

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

PM Najib Mikati arrives in Egypt for D-8 summit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah is ready for war against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-21

MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-09

Hamas meets Fatah in Cairo to discuss Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-17

Israel says Yahya Sinwar's body brought to Tel Aviv facility for 'further examination'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israeli settlers breach Blue Line, set up tents in Lebanon as country records 400 ceasefire violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Frangieh reaffirms presidential bid, urges unity in upcoming election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:37

Israel's army claims to destroy Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon, spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

US, France, and UNIFIL host meeting with Lebanese and Israeli forces in Naqoura - Joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:06

Democratic Gathering bloc backs Joseph Aoun for president, urges action on ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Lebanon, Turkey vow to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

As Syria’s crisis shifts, Lebanon revisits prisoner amnesty amid growing pressure, political divides

LBCI
Middle East News
13:32

Syria war monitor says 21 pro-Turkey fighters killed near a flashpoint northern town

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More