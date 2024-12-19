MP Abdul Rahman Bizri calls for swift election of Lebanese president

MP Abdul Rahman Bizri emphasized the importance of resolving disputes over the presidential election solely in ways that benefit the Lebanese people.



Following his meeting with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, Bizri stated, "There is no justification for MPs to delay the presidential election."



He added, "We discussed issues affecting citizens, including the ongoing presidential vacuum. The patriarch clearly states the necessity of completing this crucial constitutional duty."



Bizri also highlighted the presence of numerous capable individuals within the Maronite community who are ready to take on a leadership role and guide the country forward.