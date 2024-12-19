Deputy Parliament Speaker discusses reconstruction and economic aid with World Bank official 

Lebanese Deputy Parliament Speaker MP Elias Bou Saab met with Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank's Regional Director for the Middle East, to discuss the ongoing preparations of a report detailing the economic impact of the war on Lebanon and the cost of reconstruction efforts.



The discussions also covered World Bank projects to support Lebanon's energy, financial, and agricultural sectors, with an initial funding package of $750 million.



A second phase of projects will focus on clearing war debris, rebuilding infrastructure, and assisting the poorest communities in reconstructing their homes, with $250 million allocated for these efforts.