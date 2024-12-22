News
LBCI sources: Israeli army releases abducted Lebanese citizen
Lebanon News
2024-12-22 | 06:32
LBCI sources: Israeli army releases abducted Lebanese citizen
According to LBCI sources, the Israeli army has released Mahdi Shamout, who was abducted two days ago from Wadi al-Hujair.
Shamout was handed over to the Red Cross and UNIFIL near the Abbad site on the outskirts of Houla in southern Lebanon. He is now in the custody of Lebanese Army Intelligence.
LBCI
Israeli
Army
Abduct
Lebanese
Citizen
