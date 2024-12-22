Lebanese Red Cross receives seven detainees released by Israel

Lebanon News
2024-12-22 | 09:15
Lebanese Red Cross receives seven detainees released by Israel
0min
Lebanese Red Cross receives seven detainees released by Israel

The Lebanese Red Cross, in coordination with UNIFIL, has taken custody of seven Lebanese individuals who were detained by Israel following the ceasefire. 

The detainees, apprehended from the areas of Wazzani and Tayr Harfa, are being transported to the Lebanese Canadian Hospital for medical evaluation.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Red Cross

Detainees

Israel

