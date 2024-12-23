Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

Lebanon News
2024-12-23 | 05:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

The Israeli army raised its flag on a hill in the Iskandarouna area, situated between Biyyadah and Naqoura in southern Lebanon's Tyre district.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Flag

Naqoura

Tyre

LBCI Next
PM Mikati vows comprehensive reconstruction plan for southern Lebanon, praises the army’s resilience
Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Israeli army destroys homes in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

LBCI
World News
06:31

Saudi Arabia previously sought extradition for Germany attack suspect: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

PM Mikati vows comprehensive reconstruction plan for southern Lebanon, praises the army’s resilience

LBCI
Middle East News
05:57

Jordan's foreign minister holds talks with Syria's new leader

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Israeli army destroys homes in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

PM Mikati vows comprehensive reconstruction plan for southern Lebanon, praises the army’s resilience

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: Efforts are underway to elect a president during the January 9 session

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Lebanese Army announces deployment plans and safety measures amid ceasefire implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents in Douris, Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

LBCI reports: Israeli military vehicles and troops enter road between Odaisseh and Kfarkela, south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-06

Syrian opposition fighters seize a key military base in Daraa, sources say

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanese Army takes control of Palestinian military post in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Syria's new leader invites former Vice President Farouk Al Sharaa to National Dialogue Conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Regional dynamics: Israel confronts growing security concerns in light of multi-front challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Lebanese Red Cross receives seven detainees released by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

Lebanese army commander and PM Mikati visit South Lebanon to assess military readiness

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More