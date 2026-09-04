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US diesel prices hit new high amid Iran war disruption: AAA
World News
04-09-2026 | 08:33
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US diesel prices hit new high amid Iran war disruption: AAA
The price of diesel -- the vital fuel used for road hauling, agriculture and construction -- hit a new record in the United States on Friday, the AAA motorists' association said amid disruption from the U.S. war with Iran.
The price is now $5.85 a gallon, up from $3.71 a year ago, the AAA said.
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