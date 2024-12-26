News
FM Bou Habib contacts Syrian counterpart: We seek strong ties with Syria's new government to serve both peoples' interests
Lebanon News
2024-12-26 | 04:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
FM Bou Habib contacts Syrian counterpart: We seek strong ties with Syria's new government to serve both peoples' interests
The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants announced in a statement on X that Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib made a phone call to his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al-Shaybani, congratulating him on his appointment as Syria's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and wishing him success in his new role.
He also expressed his hopes for success in opening a new chapter for Syrian diplomacy in regional and international forums.
Minister Bou Habib took the opportunity to reaffirm Lebanon's commitment to Syria's unity, territorial integrity, independence, and the Syrian people's right to self-determination.
He also emphasized Lebanon's aspiration for strong neighborly relations with Syria's new government to serve the interests of both nations and their peoples.
Additionally, Minister Bou Habib expressed his desire to visit Syria, a gesture welcomed by Minister Al-Shaybani.
The two ministers agreed on the necessity of holding a meeting early next year to discuss shared concerns and issues.
In a separate call, Minister Bou Habib received a phone call from Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, who briefed him on the upcoming Gulf Cooperation Council ministerial meeting, including discussions on the situations in Lebanon and Syria.
Kuwait reiterated its support for all efforts that serve the interests of both countries.
Minister Bou Habib seized the occasion to thank Kuwait for its steadfast support for Lebanon and its relief, humanitarian, and medical assistance—particularly the ongoing air bridge to Lebanon.
He also expressed gratitude to his Kuwaiti counterpart for facilitating the shipment of 31 tons of medical and relief supplies, collected by the Lebanese community in Kuwait in collaboration with Kuwaiti donors as part of a campaign organized by the Lebanese Embassy.
The supplies were delivered to the government emergency committee on December 22.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Syria
Foreign Minister
Appointment
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?
2
Middle East News
11:18
Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP
Middle East News
11:18
Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP
3
Lebanon News
09:46
Israel's troops reportedly burn house in south Lebanon's Maroun El Ras
Lebanon News
09:46
Israel's troops reportedly burn house in south Lebanon's Maroun El Ras
4
Lebanon News
12:24
Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says
Lebanon News
12:24
Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says
5
Lebanon News
08:27
Emirates Airlines extends flights suspension to and from Beirut until January 15
Lebanon News
08:27
Emirates Airlines extends flights suspension to and from Beirut until January 15
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Despite war’s scars, Christmas spirit thrives in Lebanon's Tyre
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Despite war’s scars, Christmas spirit thrives in Lebanon's Tyre
7
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese army clears unexploded Israeli rockets in Bekaa region
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese army clears unexploded Israeli rockets in Bekaa region
8
Lebanon News
04:22
Israeli army abducts Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:22
Israeli army abducts Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon
