Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strikes on two homes

Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli airstrikes on two homes in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory on Wednesday killed at least 15 people, including children.



"Thirteen martyrs, including children, were killed at dawn when occupation forces (the Israeli army) bombed a house sheltering displaced people in central Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza," civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP, adding two other people were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the Nuseirat camp, in central Gaza.



AFP