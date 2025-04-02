News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strikes on two homes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-04-2025 | 02:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strikes on two homes
Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli airstrikes on two homes in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory on Wednesday killed at least 15 people, including children.
"Thirteen martyrs, including children, were killed at dawn when occupation forces (the Israeli army) bombed a house sheltering displaced people in central Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza," civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP, adding two other people were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the Nuseirat camp, in central Gaza.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestine
War
Israel
Strikes
Israel Defense Minister says Gaza offensive expands, to seize 'large areas'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16
Gaza rescuers say 73 killed in Israeli strikes since ceasefire deal announced
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16
Gaza rescuers say 73 killed in Israeli strikes since ceasefire deal announced
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-05
Gaza rescuers report 23 killed in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-05
Gaza rescuers report 23 killed in Israeli strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-20
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-20
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-20
At least 85 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza, health authorities say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-20
At least 85 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza, health authorities say
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:05
Israel Defense Minister says Gaza offensive expands, to seize 'large areas'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:05
Israel Defense Minister says Gaza offensive expands, to seize 'large areas'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:49
Israeli army killing of Gaza aid workers 'deeply disturbing': UN rights chief
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:49
Israeli army killing of Gaza aid workers 'deeply disturbing': UN rights chief
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:52
Israeli ministers say will not allow Palestinian Authority control of West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:52
Israeli ministers say will not allow Palestinian Authority control of West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:03
Israeli minister says 2024 'record' year for West Bank demolitions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:03
Israeli minister says 2024 'record' year for West Bank demolitions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-04
Congo requests emergency session of UN Human Rights Council on Goma
World News
2025-02-04
Congo requests emergency session of UN Human Rights Council on Goma
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A shift in targeting policy: Israel links Beirut strikes to global threats
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A shift in targeting policy: Israel links Beirut strikes to global threats
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
PM Mikati meets Saudi envoy to discuss Lebanon’s current situation
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
PM Mikati meets Saudi envoy to discuss Lebanon’s current situation
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Lebanon and Syria sign agreement in Saudi Arabia on border demarcation and security cooperation
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Lebanon and Syria sign agreement in Saudi Arabia on border demarcation and security cooperation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Aid oversight: Why are the US, Saudi Arabia, and IMF focused on Lebanon's Reconstruction Council leadership?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Aid oversight: Why are the US, Saudi Arabia, and IMF focused on Lebanon's Reconstruction Council leadership?
2
Lebanon News
05:07
Sources to LBCI: Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills four, names identified
Lebanon News
05:07
Sources to LBCI: Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills four, names identified
3
Lebanon News
12:42
Spanish media: Three arrested in Barcelona for supplying drone parts to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
12:42
Spanish media: Three arrested in Barcelona for supplying drone parts to Hezbollah
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A shift in targeting policy: Israel links Beirut strikes to global threats
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A shift in targeting policy: Israel links Beirut strikes to global threats
5
Lebanon News
05:24
Israel's Adraee says strike targeted member of Hezbollah's Unit 3900 and Iran's Quds Force Hassan Bdeir
Lebanon News
05:24
Israel's Adraee says strike targeted member of Hezbollah's Unit 3900 and Iran's Quds Force Hassan Bdeir
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Details emerge: Israel strikes building in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking second attack in days
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Details emerge: Israel strikes building in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking second attack in days
7
Lebanon News
06:29
Speaker Berri says Israeli airstrike on Beirut's suburbs undermines UN-brokered agreement
Lebanon News
06:29
Speaker Berri says Israeli airstrike on Beirut's suburbs undermines UN-brokered agreement
8
Lebanon News
04:07
US State Department says Israel defended itself from Lebanon attacks as hostilities resumed: Reuters
Lebanon News
04:07
US State Department says Israel defended itself from Lebanon attacks as hostilities resumed: Reuters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More