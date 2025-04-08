Erdogan accuses opposition leader of 'insult': Lawyer

Middle East News
08-04-2025 | 05:43
High views
Erdogan accuses opposition leader of 'insult': Lawyer
0min
Erdogan accuses opposition leader of 'insult': Lawyer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has filed a criminal complaint alleging he was insulted by the head of the main opposition party, who accused the Turkish president of leading a "junta," Erdogan's lawyer said Tuesday.

"A criminal complaint was filed to the general prosecutor's office in Ankara for insulting the president" targeting Ozgur Ozel, head of the CHP opposition party, Erdogan's lawyer Huseyin Aydin said.


AFP
 

